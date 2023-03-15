ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is 30.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.76 and a high of $87.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ON stock was last observed hovering at around $77.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.45%.

Currently trading at $81.20, the stock is 1.36% and 9.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.08 million and changing 4.44% at the moment leaves the stock 21.62% off its SMA200. ON registered 45.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.93%.

The stock witnessed a -3.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.13%, and is 3.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $36.43B and $8.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.11 and Fwd P/E is 15.78. Profit margin for the company is 22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.41% and -7.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 86.80% this year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 432.30M, and float is at 430.73M with Short Float at 6.09%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEETON SIMON,the company’sEVP & GM, PSG. SEC filings show that KEETON SIMON sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $80.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 07 that COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,111 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 07 and was made at $68.01 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22931.0 shares of the ON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, KEETON SIMON (EVP & GM, PSG) disposed off 4,550 shares at an average price of $75.00 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 162,791 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 8.88% up over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 9.45% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -23.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.