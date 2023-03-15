Positives for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) as stock gains in recent trading

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is -49.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.46 and a high of $89.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WAL stock was last observed hovering at around $26.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.75%.

Currently trading at $29.87, the stock is -57.24% and -56.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50.51 million and changing 14.36% at the moment leaves the stock -57.82% off its SMA200. WAL registered -64.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.17%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -60.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.84%, and is -58.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 98.60% over the week and 25.49% over the month.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has around 3365 employees, a market worth around $4.14B and $2.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.08 and Fwd P/E is 2.62. Profit margin for the company is 38.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 300.40% and -66.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.00%).

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.80M, and float is at 105.84M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bruckner Tim R,the company’sCBO for Regional Banking. SEC filings show that Bruckner Tim R sold 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $73.16 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20244.0 shares.

Western Alliance Bancorporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Ardrey J. Kelly Jr. (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $80.59 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4819.0 shares of the WAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, SNYDER DONALD D (Director) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $78.36 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 94,359 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL).

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -17.12% down over the past 12 months and Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) that is -22.70% lower over the same period. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) is -15.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.