Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) is 5.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $3.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.53, the stock is -18.72% and -23.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.56 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -51.82% off its SMA200. SKLZ registered -77.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.66%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -29.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.31%, and is -8.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.87% over the week and 9.74% over the month.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $237.64M and $335.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.64% and -85.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 413.83M, and float is at 280.89M with Short Float at 13.69%.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mbugua Stanley,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Mbugua Stanley sold 10,620 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $1.06 per share for a total of $11310.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29290.0 shares.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Roblox Corporation (RBLX) that is trading 10.07% up over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is -1.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.