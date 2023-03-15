Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) on Track to Reach $10.00 in a Year

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is -2.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.78 and a high of $11.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEVA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -27.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.91, the stock is -9.58% and -12.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.83 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -1.90% off its SMA200. TEVA registered 19.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.81%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.57%, and is -5.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has around 34004 employees, a market worth around $10.39B and $14.93B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.52. Profit margin for the company is -15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.43% and -22.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -662.70% this year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.11B, and float is at 1.10B with Short Float at 2.32%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dethlefs Sven,the company’sEVP, North America Commercial. SEC filings show that Dethlefs Sven sold 58,066 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $9.43 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Daniell Richard (Exec. VP, European Commercial) sold a total of 54,007 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $9.43 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69770.0 shares of the TEVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Stark David Matthew (Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 49,475 shares at an average price of $9.43 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 2,974 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 7.94% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -5.12% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -20.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.