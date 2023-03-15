These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is -6.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.62 and a high of $74.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APO stock was last observed hovering at around $58.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.6% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 10.81% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.76, the stock is -14.64% and -13.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.98 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 0.24% off its SMA200. APO registered -5.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.39%.

The stock witnessed a -15.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.96%, and is -16.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has around 2540 employees, a market worth around $38.11B and $10.97B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.89. Profit margin for the company is -29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.00% and -19.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.70%).

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Global Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -172.10% this year.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 583.20M, and float is at 328.86M with Short Float at 2.69%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly Martin,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Kelly Martin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $70.11 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Apollo Global Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Kelly Martin (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $70.44 per share for $2.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the APO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Suydam John J (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 33,334 shares at an average price of $72.00 for $2.4 million. The insider now directly holds 277,076 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO).