These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is 7.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.20 and a high of $46.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DAL stock was last observed hovering at around $35.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $35.47, the stock is -7.02% and -6.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.74 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 4.01% off its SMA200. DAL registered 10.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.00%.

The stock witnessed a -7.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.94%, and is -9.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has around 95000 employees, a market worth around $23.50B and $50.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.31 and Fwd P/E is 5.17. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.40% and -23.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 370.70% this year.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 641.24M, and float is at 639.00M with Short Float at 3.41%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Joanne D,the company’sEVP & Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Joanne D sold 4,846 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $38.43 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Delta Air Lines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that HAUENSTEIN GLEN W (President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $37.87 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the DAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Samant Rahul D (EVP & Chief Info Officer) disposed off 13,124 shares at an average price of $38.77 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 57,383 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -24.13% down over the past 12 months and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) that is 32.52% higher over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is 4.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.