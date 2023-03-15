These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is -19.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.11 and a high of $48.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FITB stock was last observed hovering at around $26.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.87% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 22.41% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.38, the stock is -24.90% and -25.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41.49 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -24.19% off its SMA200. FITB registered -40.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -27.77%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -29.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.79%, and is -23.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.96% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has around 19319 employees, a market worth around $18.68B and $6.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.88 and Fwd P/E is 6.57. Profit margin for the company is 35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.31% and -45.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 688.68M, and float is at 678.27M with Short Float at 1.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Heminger Gary R.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Heminger Gary R. bought 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $26.82 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Heminger Gary R. (Director) bought a total of 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $26.82 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14786.0 shares of the FITB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Hammond Howard (EVP) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $37.32 for $37317.0. The insider now directly holds 49,202 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 4.45% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -28.69% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -17.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.