Things appear to be looking up for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is -24.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.81 and a high of $11.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NYCB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 19.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.47, the stock is -25.89% and -29.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.78 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -30.61% off its SMA200. NYCB registered -41.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.49%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -32.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.12%, and is -22.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.72% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has around 7497 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $2.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.13 and Fwd P/E is 5.26. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.36% and -43.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.10% this year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 682.90M, and float is at 672.95M with Short Float at 1.78%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Reginald E,the company’sSr EVP & President of Banking. SEC filings show that Davis Reginald E sold 4,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $9.97 per share for a total of $45863.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Rosenfeld Ronald A. (Director) bought a total of 30,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $24.57 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30800.0 shares of the NYCB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Lux Marshall (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $10.05 for $50275.0. The insider now directly holds 17,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB).

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) that is trading -7.42% down over the past 12 months. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) is -1.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.