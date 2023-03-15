Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 9.78% Change This Year

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is 9.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.49 and a high of $35.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNVR stock was last observed hovering at around $31.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.74% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.88% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -5.79% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.91, the stock is 2.51% and 3.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.57 million and changing 12.00% at the moment leaves the stock 21.39% off its SMA200. UNVR registered 13.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.89%.

The stock witnessed a 3.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.60%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has around 9746 employees, a market worth around $5.60B and $11.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.78 and Fwd P/E is 10.47. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.45% and -1.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Univar Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.20% this year.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.50M, and float is at 156.18M with Short Float at 2.09%.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NEWLIN STEPHEN D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NEWLIN STEPHEN D sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Univar Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that NEWLIN STEPHEN D (Director) sold a total of 6,970 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $32.36 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the UNVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, NEWLIN STEPHEN D (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $32.91 for $1.65 million. The insider now directly holds 159,933 shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR).

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -9.86% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is -11.42% lower over the same period. Wayfair Inc. (W) is -72.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.