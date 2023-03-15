Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is -16.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.94 and a high of $60.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBS stock was last observed hovering at around $37.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.09% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.15% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 26.59% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.64, the stock is -22.99% and -21.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.12 million and changing 5.57% at the moment leaves the stock -18.26% off its SMA200. WBS registered -28.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.32%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -27.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.03%, and is -20.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.19% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has around 4065 employees, a market worth around $7.25B and $2.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.04 and Fwd P/E is 5.35. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.31% and -34.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Webster Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.90% this year.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.58M, and float is at 172.15M with Short Float at 3.48%.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Massiani Luis,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Massiani Luis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $47.35 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Webster Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Massiani Luis (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $46.43 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the WBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Evans Javier L. (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 1,975 shares at an average price of $47.02 for $92866.0. The insider now directly holds 34,929 shares of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS).

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) that is trading -33.91% down over the past 12 months and Camden National Corporation (CAC) that is -29.19% lower over the same period. Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is -19.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.