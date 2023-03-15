What should you know before buying stock in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is 13.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.48 and a high of $196.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADI stock was last observed hovering at around $182.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.03% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.67% off the consensus price target high of $251.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -6.62% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $186.58, the stock is 0.60% and 5.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.89 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 15.41% off its SMA200. ADI registered 26.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.87%.

The stock witnessed a 4.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.61%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has around 24450 employees, a market worth around $95.32B and $12.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.17 and Fwd P/E is 17.07. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.78% and -5.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Analog Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.60% this year.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 507.12M, and float is at 504.56M with Short Float at 1.05%.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DOLUCA TUNC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DOLUCA TUNC sold 5,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $183.86 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59657.0 shares.

Analog Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Frank Edward H. (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $193.09 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3000.0 shares of the ADI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Sondel Michael (CAO (principal acct. officer)) disposed off 5,490 shares at an average price of $194.18 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 6,281 shares of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI).

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading 9.45% up over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 3.15% higher over the same period. KLA Corporation (KLAC) is 17.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.