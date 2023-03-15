What should you know before buying stock in OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is 7.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is 15.72% and 5.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.06 million and changing 7.20% at the moment leaves the stock -29.28% off its SMA200. OPK registered -57.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.91%.

The stock witnessed a 7.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.75%, and is 26.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.87% over the week and 7.19% over the month.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has around 4196 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $1.00B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.00% and -64.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -882.00% this year.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 751.88M, and float is at 416.76M with Short Float at 9.03%.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 92 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL,the company’sCEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $1.18 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 199.83 million shares.

OPKO Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that OPKO HEALTH, INC. (10% Owner) bought a total of 14,285,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $0.35 per share for $5.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94.29 million shares of the OPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $1.49 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 198,831,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.11% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -3.48% lower over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 19.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.