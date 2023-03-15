What should you know before buying stock in Unum Group (UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is -2.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.36 and a high of $46.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNM stock was last observed hovering at around $36.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.21%.

Currently trading at $39.85, the stock is -7.83% and -5.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.07 million and changing 8.76% at the moment leaves the stock 1.23% off its SMA200. UNM registered 47.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.33%.

The stock witnessed a -6.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.35%, and is -11.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Unum Group (UNM) has around 10665 employees, a market worth around $8.27B and $11.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.13 and Fwd P/E is 5.59. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.65% and -14.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.60% this year.

Unum Group (UNM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.80M, and float is at 195.46M with Short Float at 2.03%.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Unum Group (UNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by IGLESIAS LISA G,the company’sEVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that IGLESIAS LISA G sold 10,028 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $45.28 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53305.0 shares.

Unum Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that IGLESIAS LISA G (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 14,972 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $45.02 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63333.0 shares of the UNM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Bhasin Puneet (EVP, Chief Info & Digital Off.) disposed off 10,725 shares at an average price of $41.03 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 57,217 shares of Unum Group (UNM).

Unum Group (UNM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading -3.91% down over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -21.10% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -7.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.