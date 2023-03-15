Why NIKE Inc. (NKE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is 1.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.22 and a high of $139.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NKE stock was last observed hovering at around $116.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.14% off its average median price target of $133.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.68% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -40.0% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.00, the stock is -1.46% and -3.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.04 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 8.23% off its SMA200. NKE registered -2.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.89%.

The stock witnessed a -2.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.76%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has around 79100 employees, a market worth around $185.11B and $49.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.61 and Fwd P/E is 29.91. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.73% and -14.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIKE Inc. (NKE) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.24B with Short Float at 0.94%.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at NIKE Inc. (NKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Henry Peter B.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Henry Peter B. bought 557 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $125.45 per share for a total of $69876.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4062.0 shares.

NIKE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Matheson Monique S. (EVP: CHRO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $124.00 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60213.0 shares of the NKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Matheson Monique S. (EVP: CHRO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $115.83 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 60,213 shares of NIKE Inc. (NKE).

NIKE Inc. (NKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is -61.23% lower over the past 12 months.