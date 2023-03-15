Why should you keep an eye on 3M Company (MMM)?

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is -14.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.73 and a high of $154.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MMM stock was last observed hovering at around $103.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $118.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.95% off the consensus price target high of $158.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -0.76% lower than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.78, the stock is -6.09% and -11.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.77 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -18.10% off its SMA200. MMM registered -27.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.28%.

The stock witnessed a -9.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.27%, and is -4.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

3M Company (MMM) has around 92000 employees, a market worth around $57.37B and $34.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.13 and Fwd P/E is 10.81. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.05% and -33.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

3M Company (MMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 3M Company (MMM) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

3M Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.60% this year.

3M Company (MMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 551.90M, and float is at 543.75M with Short Float at 2.42%.

3M Company (MMM) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at 3M Company (MMM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rhodes Kevin H,the company’sEVP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Rhodes Kevin H sold 5,703 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $126.40 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2033.0 shares.

3M Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Chavez Rodriguez Beatriz Karin (SVP & Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 1,071 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $126.28 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3313.0 shares of the MMM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Hammes Eric D. (EVP & Chief Count Gov Svc Off) disposed off 3,145 shares at an average price of $147.31 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 8,818 shares of 3M Company (MMM).

3M Company (MMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.11% down over the past 12 months and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is 5.89% higher over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is 26.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.