Will Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.88 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $6.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.06% off the consensus price target high of $8.05 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -0.91% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.55, the stock is 5.15% and -1.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.8 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 9.06% off its SMA200. AUY registered 0.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.59%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.73%, and is 7.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has around 5858 employees, a market worth around $5.28B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.56 and Fwd P/E is 20.63. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.04% and -13.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.40% this year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 961.06M, and float is at 957.57M with Short Float at 0.89%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 8.02% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -28.87% lower over the same period. Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is -4.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.