A peek at Altimmune Inc. (ALT): Who has invested in It?

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) is -33.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.83 and a high of $23.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $10.93, the stock is -5.55% and -18.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -12.54% off its SMA200. ALT registered 69.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.37%.

The stock witnessed a -17.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.41%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.65% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $590.55M and -$0.07M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 185.38% and -53.47% from its 52-week high.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Analyst Forecasts

Altimmune Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.20% this year

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.28M, and float is at 48.88M with Short Float at 13.05%.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Altimmune Inc. (ALT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pisano Wayne, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pisano Wayne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $15.01 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8498.0 shares.

Altimmune Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Garg Vipin K (President and CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $20.02 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the ALT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Garg Vipin K (President and CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $15.06 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 259,804 shares of Altimmune Inc. (ALT).