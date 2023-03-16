A peek at Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC): Who has invested in It?

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) is -14.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $17.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMBC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.44% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.97, the stock is -7.68% and -9.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -2.73% at the moment leaves the stock 4.63% off its SMA200. AMBC registered 23.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.27%.

The stock witnessed a -7.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.33%, and is -8.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) has around 145 employees, a market worth around $680.09M and $282.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.31. Distance from 52-week low is 106.77% and -15.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.50% this year

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.34M, and float is at 44.12M with Short Float at 6.61%.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smith R Sharon, the company’s Senior Managing Director. SEC filings show that Smith R Sharon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $10.05 per share for a total of $10050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56183.0 shares.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that PRIEUR C JAMES (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $8.43 per share for $84306.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55000.0 shares of the AMBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, PRIEUR C JAMES (Director) acquired 5,004 shares at an average price of $8.45 for $42284.0. The insider now directly holds 65,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC).

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radian Group Inc. (RDN) that is trading -10.90% down over the past 12 months and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) that is -28.08% lower over the same period. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is -40.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.