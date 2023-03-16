A peek at Caleres Inc. (CAL): Who has invested in It?

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is 5.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.98 and a high of $31.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.57% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 26.66% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.47, the stock is -7.87% and -4.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -8.20% off its SMA200. CAL registered 20.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.00%.

The stock witnessed a -2.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.56%, and is -8.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.22% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $884.35M and $2.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.97 and Fwd P/E is 5.60. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.69% and -24.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caleres Inc. (CAL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caleres Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.60% this year

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.38M, and float is at 33.81M with Short Float at 9.21%.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Caleres Inc. (CAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Freidman Daniel R, the company’s Chief Sourcing Officer. SEC filings show that Freidman Daniel R sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $26.00 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53498.0 shares.

Caleres Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that SULLIVAN DIANE M (Executive Chair) sold a total of 1,280 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $26.19 per share for $33519.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, SULLIVAN DIANE M (Executive Chair) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $26.20 for $39293.0. The insider now directly holds 111,516 shares of Caleres Inc. (CAL).

Caleres Inc. (CAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading -47.53% down over the past 12 months and Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is 20.46% higher over the same period. Genesco Inc. (GCO) is -44.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.