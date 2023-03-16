A peek at Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI): Who has invested in It?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) is -14.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.24 and a high of $39.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNLI stock was last observed hovering at around $23.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.31% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 25.56% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.82, the stock is -11.86% and -16.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -20.25% off its SMA200. DNLI registered -17.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.36%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.07%, and is -7.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has around 427 employees, a market worth around $3.38B and $108.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.69% and -39.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.70%).

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.60% this year

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.96M, and float is at 115.72M with Short Float at 6.07%.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ho Carole, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Ho Carole sold 1,476 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $29.40 per share for a total of $43394.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Watts Ryan J. (President and CEO) sold a total of 33,815 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $30.08 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.24 million shares of the DNLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Schuth Alexander O. (COFO and Secretary) disposed off 3,497 shares at an average price of $30.09 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 528,691 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI).

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -49.66% down over the past 12 months.