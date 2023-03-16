A peek at Domo Inc. (DOMO): Who has invested in It?

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) is -13.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.35 and a high of $57.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $12.27, the stock is -16.64% and -15.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -39.82% off its SMA200. DOMO registered -69.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.54%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.59%, and is -8.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 7.28% over the month.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) has around 917 employees, a market worth around $464.05M and $308.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 245.40. Profit margin for the company is -40.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.11% and -78.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (400.00%).

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Analyst Forecasts

Domo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.39M, and float is at 30.22M with Short Float at 3.88%.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Domo Inc. (DOMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PESTANA JOHN R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PESTANA JOHN R bought 72,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $13.68 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96490.0 shares.

Domo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Wong Catherine (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $13.96 per share for $52359.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the DOMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, MELLOR JOHN M (CEO) disposed off 6,924 shares at an average price of $14.65 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 365,353 shares of Domo Inc. (DOMO).

Domo Inc. (DOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -3.98% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -23.69% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -23.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.