A peek at Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): Who has invested in It?

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is 3.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.37 and a high of $121.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRMN stock was last observed hovering at around $97.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $101.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.62% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.14% higher than the price target low of $99.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.89, the stock is -1.70% and -1.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 1.93% off its SMA200. GRMN registered -12.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.98%.

The stock witnessed a -1.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.49%, and is -2.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) has around 19700 employees, a market worth around $18.69B and $4.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.01 and Fwd P/E is 16.68. Profit margin for the company is 20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.56% and -21.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Garmin Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.00% this year

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.54M, and float is at 153.38M with Short Float at 2.08%.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Munn Matthew, the company’s VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM. SEC filings show that Munn Matthew sold 4,536 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $98.36 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9023.0 shares.

Garmin Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Desbois Patrick (EVP, Operations) sold a total of 3,991 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $98.50 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47050.0 shares of the GRMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, PEMBLE CLIFTON A (President and CEO) disposed off 7,216 shares at an average price of $98.54 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 120,460 shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN).

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 1.57% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -23.82% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -23.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.