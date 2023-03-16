A peek at Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG): Who has invested in It?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is 17.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.91 and a high of $13.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LWLG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $2.71 for the next 12 months. It is also -87.45% off the consensus price target high of $2.71 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are -87.45% lower than the price target low of $2.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.08, the stock is -10.88% and -11.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -31.87% off its SMA200. LWLG registered -30.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.94%.

The stock witnessed a -12.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.65%, and is -12.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.90% over the week and 8.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 29.92% and -62.62% from its 52-week high.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Analyst Forecasts

Lightwave Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.65M, and float is at 112.05M with Short Float at 17.93%.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEONBERGER FREDERICK J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEONBERGER FREDERICK J sold 31,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $7.07 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5182.0 shares.

Lightwave Logic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Lebby Michael Stephen (Chief Exec. Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $9.98 per share for $9985.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63643.0 shares of the LWLG stock.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) that is trading -4.52% down over the past 12 months.