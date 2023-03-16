A peek at Photronics Inc. (PLAB): Who has invested in It?

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is -2.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.87 and a high of $25.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $16.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.39% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 21.86% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.41, the stock is -5.63% and -8.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -11.46% off its SMA200. PLAB registered 0.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.26%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.15%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) has around 1828 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $845.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.17 and Fwd P/E is 8.31. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.31% and -36.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Photronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.10% this year

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.77M, and float is at 59.84M with Short Float at 3.67%.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Photronics Inc. (PLAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TYSON MITCHELL G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TYSON MITCHELL G sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $17.33 per share for a total of $34660.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56379.0 shares.

Photronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that TYSON MITCHELL G (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $18.94 per share for $37880.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58379.0 shares of the PLAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, TYSON MITCHELL G (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $16.53 for $33060.0. The insider now directly holds 60,379 shares of Photronics Inc. (PLAB).

Photronics Inc. (PLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AXT Inc. (AXTI) that is trading -42.16% down over the past 12 months and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) that is -22.00% lower over the same period. United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is 1.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.