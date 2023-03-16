Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Volatility At 4.35%, Should You Add A Position?

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is -10.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.45 and a high of $27.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARLP stock was last observed hovering at around $18.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.03% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 34.89% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.23, the stock is -11.30% and -12.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -2.62% at the moment leaves the stock -16.46% off its SMA200. ARLP registered 29.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.08%.

The stock witnessed a -14.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.01%, and is -8.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) has around 3371 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $2.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.15 and Fwd P/E is 2.94. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.54% and -34.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.70%).

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 221.80% this year

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.19M, and float is at 89.87M with Short Float at 3.80%.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) that is trading 37.90% up over the past 12 months and Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) that is 105.28% higher over the same period. CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is -15.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.