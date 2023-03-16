AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) is -17.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.75 and a high of $129.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMN stock was last observed hovering at around $85.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.82% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 21.73% higher than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.31, the stock is -6.24% and -12.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -20.50% off its SMA200. AMN registered -10.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.65%.

The stock witnessed a -10.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.60%, and is -3.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) has around 4230 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $5.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.67 and Fwd P/E is 10.03. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.09% and -33.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.70%).

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.20% this year

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.20M, and float is at 40.80M with Short Float at 14.44%.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jackson Denise L, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Jackson Denise L sold 4,001 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $110.76 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14078.0 shares.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Jackson Denise L (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 1,002 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $109.30 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18079.0 shares of the AMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, WHEAT DOUGLAS D (Director) disposed off 4,900 shares at an average price of $118.00 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 65 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN).

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading -26.09% down over the past 12 months and RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) that is 72.82% higher over the same period. Kforce Inc. (KFRC) is -12.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.