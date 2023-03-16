Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) is -24.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $9.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVIR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.37% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.65, the stock is -0.33% and -14.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -38.76% off its SMA200. AVIR registered -33.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.09%.

The stock witnessed a -13.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.95%, and is 6.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.24% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 15.87% and -62.72% from its 52-week high.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -201.40% this year

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.29M, and float is at 75.70M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERGER FRANKLIN M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BERGER FRANKLIN M sold 16,166 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $5.16 per share for a total of $83352.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that BERGER FRANKLIN M (Director) sold a total of 25,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $5.15 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the AVIR stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 22.48% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 38.38% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -22.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.