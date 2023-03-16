Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) stock Plunged by -3.37% yesterday

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) is -5.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.70 and a high of $17.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AESI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56%.

Currently trading at $16.05, the stock is -2.80% and -2.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing -3.37% at the moment leaves the stock -2.80% off its SMA200.

Distance from 52-week low is 2.20% and -10.13% from its 52-week high.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Analyst Forecasts

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Top Institutional Holders

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BRIGHAM BEN M, the company’s. SEC filings show that BRIGHAM BEN M bought 280,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $5.04 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Allison Jeffrey L () bought a total of 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $18.00 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30528.0 shares of the AESI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Rogers Douglas G (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $54000.0. The insider now directly holds 3,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI).