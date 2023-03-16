Avantax Inc. (AVTA) Volatility At 3.85%, Should You Add A Position?

Avantax Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) is -8.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.69 and a high of $30.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVTA stock was last observed hovering at around $23.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $23.48, the stock is -15.65% and -15.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 4.06% off its SMA200. AVTA registered 27.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.22%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.80%, and is -11.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Avantax Inc. (AVTA) has around 727 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $666.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 372.70 and Fwd P/E is 25.94. Profit margin for the company is 63.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.65% and -22.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Avantax Inc. (AVTA) Analyst Forecasts

Avantax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 107.10% this year

Avantax Inc. (AVTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.99M, and float is at 47.24M with Short Float at 6.69%.

Avantax Inc. (AVTA) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Avantax Inc. (AVTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murray Stacy, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Murray Stacy sold 8,494 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $29.04 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3110.0 shares.

Avantax Inc. (AVTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -23.69% down over the past 12 months and Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is -4.31% lower over the same period.