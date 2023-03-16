Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Volatility At 8.97%, Should You Add A Position?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) is -10.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.77 and a high of $73.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $34.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96%.

Currently trading at $35.10, the stock is -9.41% and -15.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -25.23% off its SMA200. BEAM registered -34.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.18%.

The stock witnessed a -18.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.77%, and is -6.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.97% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has around 507 employees, a market worth around $2.75B and $60.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.40% and -52.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.40%).

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.40% this year

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.79M, and float is at 69.16M with Short Float at 18.05%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burrell Terry-Ann, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Burrell Terry-Ann sold 36,152 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $45.08 per share for a total of $1.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31277.0 shares.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Burrell Terry-Ann (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,102 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $45.16 per share for $49763.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31277.0 shares of the BEAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, Burrell Terry-Ann (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 14,810 shares at an average price of $45.01 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 31,277 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM).