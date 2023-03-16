Black Hills Corporation (BKH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) is -12.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.08 and a high of $80.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKH stock was last observed hovering at around $61.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $61.46, the stock is -1.13% and -8.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -12.64% off its SMA200. BKH registered -13.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.18%.

The stock witnessed a -3.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.34%, and is 0.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) has around 2982 employees, a market worth around $4.14B and $2.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.45 and Fwd P/E is 15.81. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.04% and -24.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.27M, and float is at 64.68M with Short Float at 2.84%.

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Black Hills Corporation (BKH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roberts Rebecca B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Roberts Rebecca B sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $73.62 per share for a total of $36810.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6445.0 shares.

Black Hills Corporation (BKH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -2.45% down over the past 12 months and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is -3.17% lower over the same period. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is -11.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.