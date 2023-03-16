Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) is 67.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $1.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOXL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 65.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is -9.88% and 13.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -5.35% off its SMA200. BOXL registered -50.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.99%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 29.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.30%, and is -7.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.87% over the week and 15.14% over the month.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) has around 183 employees, a market worth around $42.47M and $223.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.67. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -63.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boxlight Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.10% this year

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.55M, and float is at 67.39M with Short Float at 1.58%.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pope Michael Ross, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Pope Michael Ross sold 5,691 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $0.51 per share for a total of $2902.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.63 million shares.

Boxlight Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Marklew Shaun (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 2,938 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $0.54 per share for $1587.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the BOXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Starkey Mark (President) disposed off 2,938 shares at an average price of $0.54 for $1587.0. The insider now directly holds 294,403 shares of Boxlight Corporation (BOXL).

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graham Holdings Company (GHC) that is trading -4.55% down over the past 12 months.