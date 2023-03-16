Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) is 8.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.65 and a high of $25.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EHAB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -18.75% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.25, the stock is -4.28% and -1.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -4.90% off its SMA200. EHAB registered a loss of -9.12% in past 6-months.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.00%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $701.95M and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.35 and Fwd P/E is 14.84. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.32% and -43.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.70% this year

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.60M, and float is at 48.98M with Short Float at 6.10%.

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bolton Jeffrey, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bolton Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $12.69 per share for a total of $12690.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15597.0 shares.

Enhabit Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Bolton Jeffrey (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $12.75 per share for $25500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14597.0 shares of the EHAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Bolton Jeffrey (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $12.89 for $25780.0. The insider now directly holds 12,597 shares of Enhabit Inc. (EHAB).