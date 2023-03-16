Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is -14.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.72 and a high of $84.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENV stock was last observed hovering at around $55.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.28% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.8% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -12.68% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.96, the stock is -13.92% and -17.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -4.13% at the moment leaves the stock -6.35% off its SMA200. ENV registered -26.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.64%.

The stock witnessed a -21.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.33%, and is -12.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) has around 3429 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $1.24B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.56. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.94% and -37.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Envestnet Inc. (ENV) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Envestnet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -710.80% this year

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.47M, and float is at 52.79M with Short Float at 7.29%.

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Envestnet Inc. (ENV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Brien Shelly, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that O’Brien Shelly sold 5,358 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $56.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28696.0 shares.

Envestnet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Cooper Barry D. (SVP, Head of Accounting Mgmt.) sold a total of 1,290 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $56.43 per share for $72792.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25997.0 shares of the ENV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, Crager William (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 920 shares at an average price of $53.79 for $49487.0. The insider now directly holds 306,241 shares of Envestnet Inc. (ENV).

Envestnet Inc. (ENV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSCI Inc. (MSCI) that is trading 17.37% up over the past 12 months and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) that is -0.88% lower over the same period. Value Line Inc. (VALU) is -24.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.