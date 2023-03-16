Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) is 1.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $3.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVLV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -32.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.64, the stock is -7.31% and -7.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -6.87% off its SMA200. EVLV registered -11.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.30%.

The stock witnessed a -15.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.65%, and is -13.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.78% over the week and 7.57% over the month.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $423.88M and $55.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.15% and -33.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.20%).

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.30% this year

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.12M, and float is at 104.90M with Short Float at 2.74%.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Charlton Kevin M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Charlton Kevin M. bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $3.13 per share for a total of $25040.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that George Peter Gustav (President & CEO) sold a total of 43,942 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $2.92 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the EVLV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, DeRosa Anthony John (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 22,578 shares at an average price of $2.92 for $65928.0. The insider now directly holds 38,832 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV).