Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Volatility At 14.06%, Should You Add A Position?

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) is 49.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $2.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 62.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is 22.31% and 12.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 6.19% at the moment leaves the stock 36.63% off its SMA200. GRTX registered 7.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.20%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.16%, and is 22.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.06% over the week and 12.82% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 99.11% and -18.91% from its 52-week high.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.40% this year

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.95M, and float is at 25.34M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Degnan Chris, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Degnan Chris bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $1.96 per share for a total of $19593.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Sorensen Mel (President and CEO) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $1.68 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the GRTX stock.