Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) is -44.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $2.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GORO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 71.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.85, the stock is -8.67% and -37.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -46.80% off its SMA200. GORO registered -61.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.56%.

The stock witnessed a -25.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.61%, and is -2.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $79.22M and $144.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.12% and -67.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Resource Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 217.20% this year

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.39M, and float is at 87.61M with Short Float at 1.74%.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -15.96% down over the past 12 months and Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) that is -9.90% lower over the same period.