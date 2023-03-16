Here are the top Institutional holders of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) shares

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is -7.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.77 and a high of $173.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AWK stock was last observed hovering at around $137.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.96% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.98% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -4.95% lower than the price target low of $134.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $140.63, the stock is -0.64% and -6.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock -4.90% off its SMA200. AWK registered -7.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.57%.

The stock witnessed a -7.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.42%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $27.82B and $3.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.22 and Fwd P/E is 27.36. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.55% and -19.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Water Works Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.00M, and float is at 180.95M with Short Float at 2.06%.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Melanie M, the company’s EVP, CHRO. SEC filings show that Kennedy Melanie M sold 693 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $152.10 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11361.0 shares.

American Water Works Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Kennedy Melanie M (EVP, CHRO) sold a total of 1,029 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $145.52 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12054.0 shares of the AWK stock.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) that is trading -7.14% down over the past 12 months and American States Water Company (AWR) that is 4.04% higher over the same period. California Water Service Group (CWT) is -0.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.