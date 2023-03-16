Here are the top Institutional holders of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) shares

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) is -2.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.36 and a high of $41.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWEN stock was last observed hovering at around $30.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.58% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 11.51% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.97, the stock is -1.71% and -4.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -10.29% off its SMA200. CWEN registered -14.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.18%.

The stock witnessed a -6.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.97%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $6.12B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.21. Distance from 52-week low is 5.48% and -25.89% from its 52-week high.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clearway Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.62M, and float is at 81.40M with Short Float at 2.83%.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sotos Christopher S, the company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO. SEC filings show that Sotos Christopher S sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $35.23 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -4.74% down over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -8.91% lower over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is -1.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.