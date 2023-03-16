Here are the top Institutional holders of Elme Communities (ELME) shares

Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) is 2.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.14 and a high of $26.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELME stock was last observed hovering at around $18.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.18, the stock is -1.95% and -1.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -7.48% off its SMA200. ELME registered -24.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.05%.

The stock witnessed a -4.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.97%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Elme Communities (ELME) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $209.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.64% and -30.40% from its 52-week high.

Elme Communities (ELME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elme Communities (ELME) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elme Communities is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.80% this year

Elme Communities (ELME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.49M, and float is at 86.48M with Short Float at 2.57%.

Elme Communities (ELME) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Elme Communities (ELME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 19 times.

Elme Communities (ELME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -21.68% down over the past 12 months and American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) that is -47.91% lower over the same period.