Here are the top Institutional holders of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) shares

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is 0.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $30.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GDOT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.64% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 6.82% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.84, the stock is -11.53% and -10.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -23.60% off its SMA200. GDOT registered -37.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.64%.

The stock witnessed a -13.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.10%, and is -13.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $887.83M and $1.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.29 and Fwd P/E is 7.24. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.60% and -47.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Green Dot Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.50% this year

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.88M, and float is at 51.01M with Short Float at 4.07%.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JACOBS WILLIAM I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JACOBS WILLIAM I sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $22.48 per share for a total of $11240.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70055.0 shares.

Green Dot Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that JACOBS WILLIAM I (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $24.88 per share for $12440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70555.0 shares of the GDOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, JACOBS WILLIAM I (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $25.16 for $12580.0. The insider now directly holds 71,055 shares of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT).

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visa Inc. (V) that is trading 8.01% up over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is -21.65% lower over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -3.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.