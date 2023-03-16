Here are the top Institutional holders of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) shares

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is -17.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $139.28 and a high of $212.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JKHY stock was last observed hovering at around $141.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.67% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.63% off the consensus price target high of $188.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -1.72% lower than the price target low of $143.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.46, the stock is -10.65% and -15.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock -21.29% off its SMA200. JKHY registered -19.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.06%.

The stock witnessed a -14.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.47%, and is -11.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) has around 6847 employees, a market worth around $10.93B and $2.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.17 and Fwd P/E is 27.29. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.44% and -31.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.40%).

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.96M, and float is at 72.29M with Short Float at 2.63%.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foss David B, the company’s Board Chair & CEO. SEC filings show that Foss David B sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $188.11 per share for a total of $3.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Foss David B (Board Chair & CEO) sold a total of 3,247 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $188.08 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97947.0 shares of the JKHY stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is trading -42.10% down over the past 12 months and Fiserv Inc. (FISV) that is 16.25% higher over the same period. Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is -62.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.