Here are the top Institutional holders of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) shares

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) is -5.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.13 and a high of $10.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.71% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -5.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.34, the stock is 6.89% and 8.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 33.85% off its SMA200. MGNX registered -21.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.11%.

The stock witnessed a -0.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.48%, and is 15.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.48% over the week and 11.88% over the month.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has around 427 employees, a market worth around $452.04M and $93.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 197.65% and -37.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.60%).

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MacroGenics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.30% this year

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.46M, and float is at 59.88M with Short Float at 7.40%.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peters Jeffrey Stuart, the company’s Senior VP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Peters Jeffrey Stuart sold 5,372 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $6.03 per share for a total of $32393.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

MacroGenics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that BIOTECH TARGET N V (10% Owner) bought a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $5.07 per share for $2.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.58 million shares of the MGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, BIOTECH TARGET N V (10% Owner) acquired 150,000 shares at an average price of $5.30 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 9,079,963 shares of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX).

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 22.48% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -2.54% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -22.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.