Here are the top Institutional holders of SES AI Corporation (SES) shares

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) is -13.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.63 and a high of $10.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SES stock was last observed hovering at around $2.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 31.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.73, the stock is -11.82% and -15.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -7.46% at the moment leaves the stock -39.00% off its SMA200. SES registered -53.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.30%.

The stock witnessed a -16.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.26%, and is -10.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.36% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 3.80% and -73.18% from its 52-week high.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SES AI Corporation (SES) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SES AI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 311.68M, and float is at 213.07M with Short Float at 2.19%.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at SES AI Corporation (SES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nealis Jing, the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Nealis Jing sold 10,795 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $3.28 per share for a total of $35371.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.45 million shares.

SES AI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Nealis Jing (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 12,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $3.54 per share for $45520.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.46 million shares of the SES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Nealis Jing (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 35 shares at an average price of $3.46 for $121.0. The insider now directly holds 1,469,388 shares of SES AI Corporation (SES).