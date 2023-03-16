Here are the top Institutional holders of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) shares

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) is -20.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.30 and a high of $58.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SILK stock was last observed hovering at around $42.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.1% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.37% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.15, the stock is -13.78% and -17.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -8.21% off its SMA200. SILK registered 33.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.45%.

The stock witnessed a -15.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.44%, and is -9.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has around 414 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $138.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.40% and -27.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.90%).

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silk Road Medical Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.63M, and float is at 37.13M with Short Float at 6.02%.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rogers Erica J., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Rogers Erica J. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $42.23 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Silk Road Medical Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Davis Andrew S. (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 3,868 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $47.74 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SILK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Ruedy Richard (EVPClin&Reg.Affairs&QA) disposed off 2,373 shares at an average price of $47.73 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 145,483 shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK).

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -15.34% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -24.04% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 14.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.