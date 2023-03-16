Here are the top Institutional holders of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) is -13.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.05 and a high of $12.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNDA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 8.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.39, the stock is -2.12% and -10.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -32.06% off its SMA200. VNDA registered -42.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.35%.

The stock witnessed a -11.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.78%, and is 3.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has around 290 employees, a market worth around $361.67M and $254.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.86 and Fwd P/E is 26.62. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.53% and -48.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.10% this year

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.65M, and float is at 54.52M with Short Float at 4.45%.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos sold 22,538 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $6.25 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.48 million shares.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Williams Timothy (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 8,301 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $6.25 per share for $51887.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the VNDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Birznieks Gunther (SVP, Business Development) disposed off 8,268 shares at an average price of $6.26 for $51791.0. The insider now directly holds 205,980 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA).

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading -40.78% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 22.48% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -10.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.