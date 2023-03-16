Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR)

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) is 58.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.46 and a high of $23.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACMR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.72% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -53.12% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.25, the stock is 3.22% and 6.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -1.89% off its SMA200. ACMR registered -20.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.63%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.48%, and is -1.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 6.82% over the month.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has around 1209 employees, a market worth around $755.70M and $388.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.69 and Fwd P/E is 12.02. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.36% and -47.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACM Research Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.57M, and float is at 44.62M with Short Float at 5.33%.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Feng Lisa, the company’s. SEC filings show that Feng Lisa sold 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $12.37 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50001.0 shares.

ACM Research Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Dun Haiping (Director) sold a total of 35,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $8.43 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the ACMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Dun Haiping (Director) disposed off 36,537 shares at an average price of $16.10 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 855,090 shares of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR).

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is trading 3.85% up over the past 12 months.