Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) is 45.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.26 and a high of $23.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSII stock was last observed hovering at around $19.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -31.73% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.76, the stock is 0.26% and 19.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 31.77% off its SMA200. CSII registered 6.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.14%.

The stock witnessed a 0.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.46%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 0.48% over the month.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) has around 725 employees, a market worth around $834.66M and $239.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.24% and -15.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.40%).

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -172.40% this year

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.96M, and float is at 40.34M with Short Float at 3.46%.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Points Jeffrey S., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Points Jeffrey S. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $14.50 per share for a total of $43496.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Ward Scott R. (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $14.49 per share for $43467.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the CSII stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading -46.43% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -10.10% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 14.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.