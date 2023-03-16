Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST)

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) is -16.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZEST stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -6.49% and -30.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -83.60% off its SMA200. ZEST registered -92.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.21%.

The stock witnessed a -19.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.22%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.64% over the week and 19.35% over the month.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $7.35M and $6.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.94% and -93.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-99.20%).

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.80% this year

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.50M, and float is at 25.98M with Short Float at 1.64%.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ault Alliance, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $0.19 per share for a total of $2144.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.43 million shares.