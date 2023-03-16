Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) is -10.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.87 and a high of $123.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GL stock was last observed hovering at around $111.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.4%.

Currently trading at $107.62, the stock is -9.67% and -10.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -3.06% at the moment leaves the stock -1.23% off its SMA200. GL registered 10.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.54%.

The stock witnessed a -12.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.32%, and is -9.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) has around 3543 employees, a market worth around $10.59B and $5.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.40 and Fwd P/E is 9.58. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.48% and -13.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Analyst Forecasts

Globe Life Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.50% this year

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.98M, and float is at 95.15M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Globe Life Inc. (GL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalmbach Thomas Peter, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Kalmbach Thomas Peter sold 24,162 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $122.24 per share for a total of $2.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10071.0 shares.

Globe Life Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Darden James Matthew (Co-CEO) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $121.78 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25070.0 shares of the GL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, SVOBODA FRANK M (Co-CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $121.36 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 3,370 shares of Globe Life Inc. (GL).

Globe Life Inc. (GL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading -8.57% down over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -26.63% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -12.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.